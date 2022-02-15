On February 5th in Wendell, the Kings Elite Allstars of Wadesboro Trojans traveled to compete against hundreds of girls under the organization Champions in Motion.

This group consists of 35 girls from Anson County who cheer, stunt, tumble, and dance. There are three levels depending on age and abilities. Level 2, 3, and Level 4. These young ladies represented Anson County well. Being one of the longest-running youth programs in Anson County it is great to have something positive for the ladies of this area to focus on. The ladies brought home the 3rd place title on the and will be traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina on February 12th to compete in the State Championship at the Dorton Arena.

Anson County should be proud of this program of young ladies under the direction of Coach Shannon (Shanga) Spencer Pickett, Rasheeda Sturdivant, and Stacey Huntley. Coach Pickett has been coaching cheerleading for over 13 years and is a certified cheerleading coach. Classes are held weekly at The Battery Strength and Fitness uptown Wadesboro 123 East Martin Street. If you would be interested in joining this team please contact Shannon by email: kingeliteallstars@cheerful.com, or phone 704-977-9939, and there website: www.kingeliteallstar.com.

Special thanks goes out to Leon Gatewood of Holla in Morven North Carolina for his support of this organization.

Support your hometown small team that is conquering BIG DREAMS!