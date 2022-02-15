Newly designed store of the future with modern changes opens February 16 on East Caswell Street; celebration includes Free Coffee for a Year* to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru

WADESBORO – The new Dunkin’ location that has been under construction on U.S. 74 for the last several months opens Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The restaurant will open at 9 a.m. on opening day, and they will award the first 50 guests in the drive-thru with Free Coffee for a Year to the store and will celebrate at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting with local officials, the franchisee and crew, and guests. There will also be an appearance by the Dunkin’ mascots and merch giveaways.

Dunkin’ now sits in a property that will include a Baskin-Robbins, T-Mobile store and additional retail space, according to Economic Developer John Marek. There is also a PNC ATM alongside the coffee shop.

This location, the former PNC Bank property at 1107 East Caswell St. across the street from McDonald’s, is built with the company’s next-generation design, meaning it comes with a modern atmosphere and uses the latest technologies.

The elements that the company says make this Dunkin’ different from others are:

• Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

• Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

• Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.

• Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

“Dunkin’s next-generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are proud to bring this innovative restaurant to the community,” said franchisee, Peter Patel. “The new modern design and technology updates will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans old and new and help keep Wadesboro running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

To learn more about Dunkin’ and this location, visit www.dunkindonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications here.