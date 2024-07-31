•East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will have Homecoming service on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Taylor providing the Homecoming message. Revival will run Aug. 7-9, Wed.-Fri., beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Rev. Warren Parson will be the guest preacher.

•Sandy Plains Christian Fellowship welcomes you to their 2024 Homecoming celebration featuring southern Gospel worship group, 2nd Chance Ministry, on Sunday Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) at Sandy Plains Christian Fellowship Church located at 1154 Cason Oldfield Rd. in Morven

•Mt. Beulah Baptist Church is holding their 143 year Homecoming service with Fellowship Meal on August 4 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Ricketts presiding.

•Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance welcomes you to Women of the Bible, Sunday August 25, 3 p.m. at 1003 N. Main St. Special guest speaker is Elder Cindy Wiggins, Pastor and House of Faith Outreach Ministries. Encouraged attire for this event is caftans, african attire, or to just come as you are. Please call Ms. Erica Lindsey for additional information at (704) 694-5265, then press #

•Deep Springs Baptist Church will celebrate our annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Billy Crabtree will be preaching, with a covered dish lunch to follow. The church address is 1908 Deep Springs Church Rd, Peachland, NC 28133. Our website is deepspringschurch.com.