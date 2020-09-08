Habitat for Humanity opens application for urgent home repairs

WADESBORO — The Union and Anson County Habitat for Humanity started accepting applications for their Urgent Home Repair program and will be taking submissions until Sept. 30.

Residents of Union and Anson Counties are invited to apply under certain guidelines. The applicant must own the home, fall within a specific income, and have one or more of the following needs: he or she is at least 62-years-old, handicapped or disabled, a single-parent with at least one dependent child in the home, a family with five or more, a child below the age of 6 living with a lead threat in the home, or a military veteran.

The Urgent Home Repair program is designed to provide repairs to a home that could be harmful or deadly which would lead to a homeowner to move, not for cosmetic repairs like painting or landscaping.

Qualifying applicants in Anson County can call the Wadesboro ReStore at 704-465-2030 to receive an application and Union County residents can call Keturah Key at 704-296-9414 ext. 811 to receive one.