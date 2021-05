ANSONVILLE — Use caution while coming to the intersection of Ansonville-Polkton Road and Highway 742 as it is now a 4-way stop.

The Ansonville Fire Department posted the warning on Facebook. The change went into effective May 20.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s interactive traffic volume map, in 2019 this intersection got an average of 1,600 vehicles a day.

Please be aware as you travel on these roads and drive safely!