IT student graduates from RCC

WADESBORO — Anson County’s Daija Rivers becomes a stand-out student in Information Technology at Richmond Community College and it set to graduate in June.

Rivers has earned three certificates in IT from the community college: Security+ Prep, Information Technology Network Management and Information Technology Network+ Prep. Then in June she will graduate with an associate degree in applied science.

“I chose to pursue IT because technology has been an interest of mine for several years,” Rivers said in a press release. “I love how much technology has evolved over the years. I find technology very intriguing and there’s always something new to learn about it.”

Rivers became the first work-based learning (WBL) student in the IT program. At the beginning of 2021, she began her IT learning experience at the Plastek Group in Hamlet.

WBL allows students to take what they have learned in the classroom to a real workplace setting. Students can gain valuable benefits, receive college credit and help with career exploration. Those participating in a WBL must complete at least 160 hours with their employer.

“Being the first IT Work-Based Learning student will give her the foundation to a great career,” Business Administration Program Coordinator Kelley Beam said. “I know this will be one of her many accomplishments. I know she will keep up the great work.”

Her internship at Plastek’s helped her sharpen her skills and craft. It was also her first technical hands on job experience.

Rivers has been accepted to North Carolina A&T University where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. She is set to begin classes in the Fall.