MORVEN — A noose was found outside of a residence on Peru Road on Wednesday, February 7.

“A concerned citizen called the presence of the noose into law enforcement and they came out and removed it,” shared Morven Mayor Tim Watkins.

Sheriff Scott Howell, first informed of the incident by Commissioner and Chief Deputy Robert Mims, has since released information regarding the event. He shared that images of the noose began circulating by text message early Wednesday. Howell immediately began researching North Carolina Statues to determine what might be applicable to the incident.

“After finding out the information I was looking for, I drove to Morven, where I met Detectives Jimmy Williams and Brandon Lear,” Howell said in a press release. “We arrived at (the residence) on Peru Rd. at 3:42 p.m. We saw a noose in a tree in the front yard of the residence near the road.”

Law enforcement removed the noose and attempted to speak with the homeowner of the residence, who did not answer their door.

Aware of the pain and turmoil the incident has dredged up, Sheriff Howell stated on behalf of his department, “The investigation is continuing. Hate crimes and symbols of intimidation will not be tolerated in Anson County.”

On Facebook, MeMe Denise Liles pointed out the person who hung the noose was “Bold enough to hang a noose from a tree in a majority black community but wasn’t bold enough to answer your door.”

It’s unclear if any charges can or will be filed.

“I don’t know why,” shares Mayor Watkins. “Anything I said would just be speculation. I don’t want to speculate.”

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect that it is the Anson Sheriff’s Office, not Department. “The term “office” implies official duties, responsibilities, and authority, while the term “department” refers to a subunit of government which is delegated authority from county government,” according to the NC Sheriff’s Association.

