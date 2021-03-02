Basketball season ends 6-5, coach looks ahead

WADESBORO — The Anson High School Men’s Basketball team ended the season with a 6-5 record, leaving hope for the future of the program.

Although did not end the season on a high note, Head Coach Randy Jordan is proud of the first team he coached with Anson in this unusual year.

“They finished the season with a 6-5 record,” Jordan said. “That may not sound like much, but keep in mind they did it with eight guys on the roster and in a couple games injuries put us at seven.”

The season was also shorter than normal. Add in a brand new head coach with a brand new playing style and it was bound to be a rebuilding year.

The Bearcats lost the last four games of the season after starting out as a force to be reckoned with. All eight players on the team were seniors and each one contributed to the winning record for the Bearcats.

“These are outstanding young men, on and off the court,” Jordan said. “It has been my privilege to work with them and our assistant coaches Steven Adams and Johnny Jackson every day. These are people to be proud of, all of them, and I’m so glad I got the chance to work with them.”

Looking ahead, Jordan is excited to have the JV players move up as they are just as hard working and talented as the seniors. There is talent coming up from the middle school as well.