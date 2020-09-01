Wadesboro hair studio celebrates opening with ribbon ceremony

WADESBORO — Anson County officially celebrated the opening of Altar’d Hair Studio with a ribbon ceremony on Aug. 27.

Although the studio already opened, owner and Wadesboro resident, Megan Biles, waited to host the ceremony in order to follow the correct COVID-19 protocols.

“Since it was prolonged we decided to do it as safely as we could and go ahead and celebrate being able to open,” Biles said.

Friends, family and local residents gathered outside in a socially distant fashion listening to Biles and others say a few words about what the business, and this moment, meant to her.

After cutting the ribbon, Biles invited everyone inside to see the completed renovations and to enjoy refreshments.

“It is very accomplishing,” Biles said. “We worked on the remodel for about a month and a half, every weekend, my family and I. It was very tiring so we are very glad to have it completed.”

Biles and her family remodeled the entire salon, from the floors to the ceiling and everything in between.

“I just felt that it needed a new refresh,” Biles said. “It had always been something I wanted to do. It was just the perfect way to redo it and own it.”

Shelby Emrich, a long-time friend of the family and President and CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, explained how this industry is nothing new for Biles and how amazing it is to see Biles open a business.

“It runs in their blood,” Emrich said. “Her aunt did hair for a long time. I think her mom went to beautician school for a little bit. So I can see her doing this and she does it well. Her parents and us were best friends. We have children the same age so to see her grown up and married to a young man that I knew growing up and own a business is just that full circle. I’m just so proud of her.”

Emrich and the Chamber of Commerce welcomes Altar’d Hair Studio as a new member. The studio is bringing growth and investment into Anson County even in the midst of a pandemic.

Biles bought the business right before having to close her doors because of COVID-19. But thankfully, since the studio reopened in May, business has been booming.

“The first two, three months have been very overwhelming,” Biles said. “We are very thankful for all the support!”

