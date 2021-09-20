New TV series to seek cast in Wadesboro

Kendall Prejean Related Articles

WADESBORO — An Anson County-native has a key role in a new sitcom which will soon holding a casting call in the area.

Belinda Kendall recently became the managing director for Beverly Hills, CA-based full-service production company, Prejean Productions, which is still in its early stages of development. One of its first programs will be entitled, “The Enablers,” which Kendall wants to feature Anson County talent. The show will “examine entertainers who capitalized, for better or worse, on being enabled by those around them,” according to Aaron Prejean, owner of Formula Oil Engineering and founder of Prejean Productions.

Shooting for “The Enablers” is expected to begin by the end of the year. More details about the casting call will be announced in the coming months.

“You have famous athletes. You have famous singers and artists, actors and actresses that are being enabled because of their elite status,” Prejean said, naming examples like Anna Nicole Smith, Britney Murphy and Michael Jackson. “They’re all being enabled, and they don’t realize that they’re closer to their death by doing this. The physicians are going out of their code of ethics that they agreed upon when they got their license. It shouldn’t matter the level of life you’re in, how much money your bank account has shouldn’t dictate who can get it and who can’t.”

Each episode will be about a particular star who is in their own situation of being enabled, and will have the “feel” of popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “ER,” “The Closer,” according to Prejean.

Prejean said he started this new venture to expand on another of his passions: the entertainment industry.

“My goal is just to be the voice, to be that platform for people who have a lack of knowledge about connecting the dots and knowing what’s really going on out there and how things really work, either in the industry or just in life in general,” Prejean said.

Kendall and Prejean are ready to take on the challenge.

“I know without a doubt that Belinda will be a great asset and equal partner to my production company. Her strong faith, positive energy, and great ideas are what I have been looking for in a business partner for some time now. As an actor, writer, producer, and director I have learned to trust her decisions and direction,” Prejean said of Kendall.

Before this role, Kendall founded Promise Media Group and was on the Board of Directors for the Global Impact Initiative and Fans of America. She said that, as an entertainment leader from Anson, she wanted to give back to her hometown and showcase local talent from Wadesboro.

