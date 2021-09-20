Church hosts free OTC medicine giveaway

“It was another way to meet the needs of the people of this community.” - Pastor Steve Adams

WADESBORO — In partnership with North Carolina MedAssist, Atrium Health Anson gave out free over-the-counter medicine through a convenient drive-thru at Harvest Ministries on Sept. 16. The event offered Anson County residents with health concerns to safely get their needed medicines during the pandemic.

Pastor Steve Adams of Harvest Ministries said that Atrium Health Anson and MedAssist reached out to them about using their facility to provide the free medicines, and that the church was excited to have “another way to meet the needs of the people of this community.”

In total, 631 citizens received bags containing ten OTC medicines that they selected, which included everything from pain relief to vitamins. During the event, Atrium Health also had a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic which administered eight people’s first doses. There were 25 volunteers from Atrium Health, Anson County Department of Social Services, and Harvest Ministries, according to Dave Anderson, administrator of Atrium Health Anson.

“Atrium Health is proud to participate in the North Carolina MedAssist event each year and to provide over-the-counter medicines, at no cost, to our community,” Anderson said. “This is another opportunity to live our mission to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing for all, especially during the COVID pandemic.”

Anderson thanked Adams, Harvest Ministries, and the volunteers who helped throughout the day.

