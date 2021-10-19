Rare sunflower calls Anson home

ANSON — Photographer, naturalist, and former Speckled Paw barista Becky Dill came across the rarest sunflower in the United States growing in Anson County.

In her recent article for “Walking the Land,” she writes about the Schweinitz’s Sunflower.

“It is the rarest sunflower in the U.S. It is on the federal endangered list,” Dill said. “Yet it grows happily on roadsides in Anson, Montgomery, Stanly, Union, and a few other Piedmont counties. That is its whole territory in the entire world!”

Make sure to check out these rare beauties in the county, and help keep them protected. Speckled Paw hopes to see them on their Uwharrie Trail hike on October 30.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.