COVID-19 cases spike; medical staff work to meet demand for tests, vaccines

WADESBORO — Cases are at a new high across the country, and Anson County is seeing spikes as well.

As of January 14, Anson has 5,077 total COVID-19 cases including 517 active cases and 88 COVID-related deaths.

“Please note that our COVID cases are extremely high,” reads the Anson County Health Department’s Facebook post. “If you are positive or currently awaiting test results, please stay home. If you are experiencing symptoms, please get tested.”

Optum Healthcare is offering free drive-thru testing at the old hospital site (500 Morven Road) in Wadesboro Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Vaccines and booster shots are still the best recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus. ​​”We’re encouraging all patients and the community to get vaccinated,” Atrium Health Anson facility executive Dave Anderson said.

Vaccines and booster shots are available at Parsons Drug Company, Atrium Health Anson, and the Anson County Health Department.

According to the Charlotte Observer, North Carolina has had a week-long soar in new cases, breaking records for both single-day reports and hospitalized patients.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reports a high of 35,579 new cases, 4,381 hospitalized cases, and 19,903 total deaths. According to their press release, they have ordered 700,00 more at-home rapid test kits, and have tested more than 564,000 people at test sites.

“Before case numbers began breaking records, we already were working with our vendors to secure more testing kits and testing supplies,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. “With part speed and part tenacity, we continue to work to stay two steps ahead of a constantly evolving virus and crisis situation, increasing access to testing.”

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.