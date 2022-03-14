ANSONVILLE — Anson County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ansonville man with multiple felonies relating to the trafficking of methamphetamine.

The arrest came on March 11 after a narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

After serving a search warrant, investigators seized a “trafficking amount” of methamphetamine, and an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money.

They charged Russell Troy King with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for keeping a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

King was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $110,000 secured bond with an initial court date of March 21, 2022.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information of criminal activity contact the Sheriff’s Office Crime Stopper Hotline at 704-695-3111.